Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on TeraWulf from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

