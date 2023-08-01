Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 773,595 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $1,040,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZH opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $739.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.11.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

