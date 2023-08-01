Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 103,898 Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaccinex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

