Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,729 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

LXRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 27,857,050 shares of company stock worth $72,403,190 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

