Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,848 Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunworks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 11,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SUNW opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Sunworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks ( NASDAQ:SUNW ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.55 million. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.44% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Research analysts predict that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects.

