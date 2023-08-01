Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 46,210 NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:NRXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

