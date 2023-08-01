Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,308 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of HOOK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Hookipa Pharma Profile
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
