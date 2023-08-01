Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 62,308 Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Hookipa Pharma Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HOOK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Hookipa Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.