Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 75,240 Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Xtant Medical Stock Up 9.4 %

Xtant Medical stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $101.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.78. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xtant Medical ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 13.26%.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Xtant Medical from $1.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.