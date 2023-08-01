Virtu Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 203.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Addex Therapeutics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.
Shares of NASDAQ ADXN opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.67.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
