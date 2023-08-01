Virtu Financial LLC Sells 13,187 Shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,187 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sify Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 342.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Sify Technologies Profile

NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

(Free Report)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.