Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,680 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,425.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,078 shares of company stock valued at $403,610 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.54.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About MiMedx Group



MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

