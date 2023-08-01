Virtu Financial LLC Sells 15,680 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 385,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $92,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 98,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,078 shares of company stock worth $403,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.89 million, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.13.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

