Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,106 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 293,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 123,526 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Accuray Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Accuray

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.