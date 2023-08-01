Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 252,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OLMA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $352.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

Featured Stories

