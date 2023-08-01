Virtu Financial LLC Sells 44,988 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 283,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 24.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 114.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

DARE opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Daré Bioscience Profile

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.