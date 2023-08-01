Virtu Financial LLC Takes $30,000 Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in DouYu International by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 387,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 510,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 396,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 209,766 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on DouYu International from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.10 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on DouYu International to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

DouYu International stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.07.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $215.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.80 million. DouYu International had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

