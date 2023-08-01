Virtu Financial LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Know Labs Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KNW opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Know Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

