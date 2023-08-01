Virtu Financial LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Stock Performance

AXLA opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Axcella Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

