Virtu Financial LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after purchasing an additional 885,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,590 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,288,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,747,000 after purchasing an additional 658,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Conduent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,247,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 567,565 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conduent by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,841,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,421 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conduent news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conduent Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNDT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

