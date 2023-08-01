Virtu Financial LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 97,057 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90,232 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma ( NASDAQ:HOOK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 416.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

