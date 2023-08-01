Virtu Financial LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $35,625.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 567,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

