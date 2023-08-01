Virtu Financial LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PGY. Benchmark began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $34.50.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pagaya Technologies Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

