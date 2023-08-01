Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the period. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

AEVA stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $275.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile



Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

