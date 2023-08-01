Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after buying an additional 1,841,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 700,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 249.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 865,543 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

AEVA opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,552.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

