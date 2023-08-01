Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Price Performance

NASDAQ APTX opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20. Aptinyx Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.72.

Aptinyx Profile

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate NYX-783, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAr) modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat opioid use disorder, or OUD; and in preclinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder, or AUD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.