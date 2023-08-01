Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the first quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 931.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 37.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 198,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush cut AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

AVROBIO Stock Performance

Shares of AVRO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

