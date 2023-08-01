Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 10.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 226,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 30.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

DOUG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.29. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

