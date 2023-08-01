Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sidus Space during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sidus Space in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sidus Space by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIDU opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Sidus Space ( NASDAQ:SIDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carol Marlene Craig acquired 500,000 shares of Sidus Space stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision machining, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

