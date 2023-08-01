Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SKYX Platforms by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 212.62% and a negative net margin of 66,240.00%.

Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SKYX Platforms Profile

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

