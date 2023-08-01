Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Price Performance

SSSS stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital ( NASDAQ:SSSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 3,547.02%.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

