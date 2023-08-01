Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,758 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

