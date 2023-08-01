Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 31,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.58.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.77 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 147.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

