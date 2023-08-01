Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telefónica by 88.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at $52,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEF opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.53.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEF. TheStreet raised Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

