Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the period. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

