Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 280,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after buying an additional 239,588 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 426,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WKHS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 13.7 %

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,793.78% and a negative return on equity of 94.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

(Free Report)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.