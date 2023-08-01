VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,321 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,111.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $69,214,000 after purchasing an additional 517,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMW stock opened at $157.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

