W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

WPC stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.08.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.