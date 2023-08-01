Wells Fargo & Company Increases Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $444.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $397.87.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $390.81 on Friday. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $391.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.