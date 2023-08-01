Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32, RTT News reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital updated its Q1 guidance to $(2.10)-(1.80) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$2.10–$1.80 EPS.

Western Digital Trading Up 1.3 %

Western Digital stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Western Digital by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after buying an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 445.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 118.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after buying an additional 358,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.32.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

