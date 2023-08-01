Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $135.00. The stock traded as high as $119.42 and last traded at $118.88, with a volume of 112774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.58.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.23%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

