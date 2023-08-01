Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Williams Industrial Services Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.25. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Industrial Services Group

About Williams Industrial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 63.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 324,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 59,331 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $653,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 137.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 21,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.

