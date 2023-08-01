Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 558,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average session volume of 90,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.06.
Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.25. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities.
