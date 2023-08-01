Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 318.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

