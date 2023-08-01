Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $280.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a negative net margin of 1,793.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Workhorse Group Profile

Free Report

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

