WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of WPP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

