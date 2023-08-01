Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.