Zacks Research Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TRP opened at $35.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TC Energy by 197.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,715,061,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

