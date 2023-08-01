Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report) by 1,047.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 68.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,736 shares during the period. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica Stock Performance

Zomedica stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Zomedica Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. Zomedica had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 94.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company offers diagnostic products comprising TRUFORMA Bulk Acoustic Wave point of care diagnostic platform and VetGuardian, a zero-touch vital signs remote monitoring system, as well as Revo Squared imaging platform comprising diagnostic imaging products and services for use in animal health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.