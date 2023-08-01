Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $536.67.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 27.43 and a current ratio of 27.43. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

