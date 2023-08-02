316,504 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 316,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.