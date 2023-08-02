438,331 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 438,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,595,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,536 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its position in Coupang by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,030 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 20,283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,374,000 after buying an additional 849,458 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,439,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,702,000 after buying an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,671 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $82,022.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,337,078 shares of company stock worth $36,626,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.68 and a beta of 1.41. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

